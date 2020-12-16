From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, arrested two suspected armed robbers who specialised in attacking and robbing of Point of Sales (POS) operators in Benin City, Edo State.

It was learnt that the suspects identified as Ernest Osamudiamen Odiase and Lucky Andrew, were arrested at Ikhueniro community near Benin Bypass on Benin- Agbor road.

The suspects were alleged to have stormed a POS shop at Ikhueniro where they robbed a female operator and her customers.

It was gathered that the suspects came to the shop, pretending to be customers but after a while they brought out a gun and ordered operator and her customers to bring out their money.

It was learnt that they robbed the woman of N350,000, her phones and POS machine.

It was learnt that luck ran out of the robbers as Anti Kidnapping Squad storm the area before they could escape.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Johnson Babatunde Kokumo who confirmed the incident said one of the suspects escape from the scene.

He called for adequate collaboration from members of the public to enable the police checkmate the activities of criminals.

Items recovered from the suspects include one locally made cut to size gun, One POS machine and mobile phones.