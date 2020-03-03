The Edo State Police Command has arrested 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers cultists and murderers recovering arms from them. Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Jimeta, said the command has dealt with criminals terrorising road users on the Benin/Lagos Expressway, Auchi/Benin Expressway and Sapele/Benin Expressway:

“Four suspected fake army officers, Idoro, Eninoroho, Agho and Hussaini were arrested and army uniforms and jack knives recovered from them. Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS), raided some hideouts in Benin and Auchi, arresting 15 suspects cultists terrorising and robbing innocent people in Benin. Some were charged to court and while others are still under investigation.

“Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested three suspected kidnappers who abducted 65-year-old Julieth at Egor Quarters, Benin, demanding N20million as ransom. The victim was released after 10 days and payment of N2.2million ransom. Three suspects, Ada, Idimudia and Osamede were arrested.

“Some notorious suspected armed robbers terrorising road users on the Benin/Lagos highway and Agbor/Benin highway was arrested. They had robbed passengers of a 14-seater bus of their valuable items. The suspects included Saheed and Perekeme.

“Two suspects, Ofigo and Isibor, members of the Niger Delta Avengers, wrote a letter of threat to kidnap some victims. They told them to pay a ransom of N500,000 into a particular account number. The suspects are in our custody.

“The police patrol team of the Okada Division while acting on a distress call that hoodlums were operating along the Benin/Lagos Expressway between Fulani Junction and Bob Izua Market mobilised to the scene. The hoodlums sighted the police and engaged them in a gun duel. Policemen arrested the suspects.

“All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”