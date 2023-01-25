From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Dankwara, yesterday, announced the arrest 30 kidnap suspects, 22 armed robbery suspects and 36 cultists in less than three months of his assumption of office in the state.

The Commissioner who disclosed this during his first media briefing in Benin City, gave other break-down of arrests as follows-fraud suspects two; murder suspects six; attempted murder suspects 20; stealing suspects 10; gun running suspects one; and unlawful possision of firearms suspects two.

He further disclosed that five AK 47 riffles, 105 cartridge, seven live Ammunition, 10 vehicles and the sum of N1.2 million were recovered from the criminal suspects in the period under review.

When asked to shed more light on the high profile individuals involved in the Igueben train station attack, Dankwara said it was premature to speak on it, adding that three more suspects have been arrested.

“Well, it is true, we have high profile people with us with the other people that we have arrested but it will be premature now for me to speak on that since we are still in the Investigation stage, like yesterday too, we have arrested additional three, those that partook in that train attack.

“So it will be unwise on my part now to begin to divulge those security information.

When also asked if ransom was paid for the release of the Igueben train station attack victims, he said no money was paid stressing that police operatives rescued them.

“No money was paid for their release, to my knowledge, those people were rescued by my men”, Dankwara said.

Recall that on Saturday January 7, 20 passengers waiting to board a train at the Igueben station in Edo State were kidnapped by gunmen and whisked them into the bush.

Meanwhile the Commissioner, yesterday, urged other criminal elements in the state to either repent or relocate from the state or have the police to contend with.

“My clarion call to criminals in the state is that they should either repent and sin no more or relocate from the state or we will make Edo State too hot for them to operate in.

“We are also committed to making sure that the rights of people are upheld, ensure their liberty within the confine of the law and make sure they go about their normal businesses without fear and intimidation”, he added.