The Edo State Police Command has arrested 45 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and rapists, recovering arms and ammunition from the criminals’ hideouts. Commissioner of police, Mr. Mohammed Danmallam, said: “The launching of Operation Puff Adder by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, helped in clamping down on the criminals in their hideouts. Ten of them were arrested in Benin.

“The Puff Adder, in joint operation with the SARS, arrested suspected kidnappers and cultists in various institutions. We have charged them to court. The Anti-Cultism Squad arrested some suspected members of Black Axe and Arrobanga secret cult groups in Ekpoma and Uromi communities. In their statements, they confessed being members of secret cult groups. They included Ikhili, Onolunese and Ejobo.

“Two suspects, Akin and Marvis, were arrested at Evbuotubu, Benin. They are members of Aiye secret cult. The operatives of Anti-Cultism Squad, while on township patrol, arrested Sule. On interrogation, he confessed being a member of Aiye secret cult. Five other suspects were arrested along Umelu Road, Benin, for terrorising people in the area. Abednigo and Segun were also arrested at Omoruyi/Erie Street. They confessed being members of X-Riders secret cult and confraternity.

“SARS operatives at Auchi Area Command and Sobongida Area Division arrested Yakubu, who attacked and robbed Mohammed of his motorcycle in Igbei community, Auchi. One Yunusa, who attacked and robbed Doris of New Road, Sabo of her GSM handset, is at large with members of his gang.

“Some suspected political thugs who are also kidnappers were arrested. Ikeboradith, who confessed to kidnapping Rose on February 6, 2019, at Ubiaja and collected N1 million as ransom, was arrested. On March 1, 2019, one Fidelis was arrested and confessed being a kidnapper. He said he was among the kidnappers that abducted Rose.

“Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Cybercrime Unit, through a hi-tech intelligence, arrested one Udebu, who used telephone to threaten his victim to pay N400,000 or be kidnapped. The operatives also foiled a kidnap attempt of one Chibueze along Benin Bye-pass, Ahor, and rescued the victim who was later taken to our clinic at Ikpoa Hill, Benin. The kidnappers took to their heels on sighting the police.

“Detectives arrested Ehis at Ekpoma, who stabbed Collins Okorewa to death with a jack knife (dagger). His corpse was deposited at the Specialist Hospital, Irrua. Operatives of Ologbon Division, Benin, arrested Rucky, alleged to have killed Segun at Obaretin, Benin. Operatives of New Benin Division arrested Oghenebrume for assaulting and inflicting injuries on Precious, leading to her death at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police, State Criminal Investigation Department, Mr. Mallam Yusuf, said detectives arrested some suspects for murder, fraud and rape: “We have investigated some offenders and charged them to court while others are still under investigation.”