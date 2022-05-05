From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested one Benson Nosakhare masquerading as a prophet who deceives members of the public using false prophecy and divine pronouncements in Benin City.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Bello Kantogs, in a press statement, said one of the victims, Mr. Osamudiamen Thompson, wrote a petition to the Commissioner of Police Edo State and complained that he was hypnotized and his car collected by prophet Benson Nosakhare, of Power Ground Chapel lncorporated.

“The operatives of Edo State Police Command on 03/05/2022 arrested a fraudster masquerading as prophet Benson Nosakhare ‘M’ who prey on gullible members of the public through the use of false prophecy and divine pronouncements.

“One of his victims, Mr. Osamudiamen Thompson, ‘M’ of Osemwenkhae Street, Ikpoba Hill, Benin City in a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police Edo State, complained that he was hypnotized by prophet Benson Nosakhare ‘M’ of Power Ground Chapel Incorporated situated at No. 3 Uwa street off 2nd East Circular Road, Benin City.

“According to the Victim, the prophet claimed he saw him in a vision where he had an accident with his Lexus ES 350 car. He said the prophet told him that for him to avert the accident he should use the car to sow seed to the Lord which he did in his church.

“He further stated that after he came back to his senses, he noticed that the prophet had already changed the colour of the car from gold to black and was already using it.

“The suspect has confessed to the crime and will be charged in court accordingly. The following cars were recovered during a search of his apartment in Benin city.

“A Lexus ES 350 car and Lexus RX 350 jeep were obtained from Odigie Godspower using the same fake prophetic pronouncements”, the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, while commending the Operatives for their prompt response, said people should beware of fake prophets and prophecies designed to instill fear in the minds of the public where money, goods, and other personal items are fraudulently obtained from them.