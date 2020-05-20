Tony Osauzo‎, Benin

The police in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, have arrested a young man identified as Endurance Eshegbai over the killing of his cousin, Usman Abdul Lateef, who was declared missing since May 13.

The body of the late Lateef was reportedly found buried in a bush along Auchi- Igarra road by the suspect.

The deceased was said to have left home last week Wednesday with Eshegbai popularly called Koma, to Guarantee Trust Bank’s Automated Teller Machine for a transaction but never returned.

Consequently, Eshegbai was said to have been initially arrested by the police for interrogation since he was the last person Lateef interacted with on the day he went missing but was later released.

It was learnt that while investigation by the police of the Auchi Divisional Headquarters was ongoing, the family of the deceased contacted the Auchi GTBank branch and notified his account manager about the development and this made the bank to place the deceased’s account on alert.

The bank was said to have noticed an activity in the deceased account as attempt was made on Tuesday (May 19) to make withdrawals.

Following the development, the bank was said to have promptly notified the family while the transaction was ongoing and in the process, Koma was arrested and later confessed to have killed his cousin over a two million naira land deal.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body is said to have been recovered by a joint effort of the Police and Auchi Vigilante Squad and buried at 7:10pm on Tuesday according to Islamic rites while further investigation continues.

‎