From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Police Command, yesterday, said it has arrested six robbery suspects, recovers GSM phones in the state.

The robbery suspects were Okechukwu Joseph, 32, Prince Efe, 26, faith Effiong, 22, Oliver Gozie, 26, David Richard-Ughotevbe,20, and Azeez Adio,22.

Parading the suspects, the Police image maker, SP, Chidi Nwabuzor said the command Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit got a complaint from Mrs Omoyemi Oviosu that on 6/5/2022 unknown robbers broke into her house at No 50, Okunseri street, off Dumez road Benin.

She said that the robbers stole her Itel Android phone and other valuables.

She said the next-day the robbers withdrew N400,000 from her Access Bank account.

Nwabuzor said upon getting the information, the operatives of the unit swung into action using technical intelligent, arrested Joseph from Oyo and other five arrested at Aduwawa in Benin.

Chidi said the robbery suspects made confessional statement.

He advised the general public to protect their SIM cards and report any missing Sim cards or phones to nearby police station for police abstract.

The suspects admitted to have committed the crimes.