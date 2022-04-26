From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command yesterday announced the arrest of a member of Edo Vigilante group, Abdulralman Agbontaen, who shot and wounded nine kids who were playing football on Enabulele Street, Ogida Quarters, Benin.

Spokesman of the Command, Bello Kontongs, in a statement yesterday, said, “At about 09.00hrs on 23/04/2022 following a distress call, one Abdurahma Agbontaen of Enabulele Street Ogida quarters Benin City, was arrested after shooting at kids playing football on the street.

“He used a pump action automatic gun in the attack with nine of them suffering various degree of injuries and were taken to Stella Obasanjo hospital for medical attention. The suspect was arrested and firearm was recovered from him”.

Agbontaen while narrating how the incident happened, said he warned the boys to stop playing football having previously destroyed his properties with their ball.

He said the boys did not listen to him forcing him (Agbontaen) to bring out his gun and fired at them, injuring nine of them in the process.

“I told them to stop playing football in my area and they refused to listen to me.They have used the ball to destroy things in my house and that was why I warned them. I asked them to go to elsewhere and they refused

“I shot the gun out of anger as I suspected them to be secret cult members. I regret it now and I thank God no one died”, he added.

The injured kids were said have been taken to Stella Obasanjo Hospital for treatment.

Kontong who disclosed this added that the suspect’s mental state of health would be checked as part of the investigation, and that he would be arraigned in court for “attempted murder and unlawful possession of firearm.”