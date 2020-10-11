Tony Osauzo, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspects including a pregnant woman and two men for alleged armed robbery.

It was learnt that the woman usually feign that she was in labour along the road while her male accomplices would pounce on any would-be helpers and rob them.

The identities of the suspects were given as Jumoke Akanbieme (the pregnant woman), Osagiede Izevbokun and Godfrey Okonide.

They were reportedly arrested after they robbed a victim who was said to be driving a Toyota Car along Murtala Muhammed Way in Benin City.

The man was said to have stopped to help the pregnant woman when her male accomplices reportedly came from their hiding place and forced the man to drive to Upper Sakponba road in Benin, where they collected the car from him.

The suspects were about to dismantle the car and sell it as spare parts when the police from Ugbekun Division reportedly swooped on them and arrested the woman and her accomplices.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said “so many cars have been snatched by the syndicate in the same manner”.