From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro has ordered a thorough investigation into the barbaric lynching of an alleged criminal suspect by angry youths in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect whose identity was not given was reportedly accused of theft and consequently necklaced by the mob who arrested him as vigilantes.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Kintongs Bello, said in a statement that the commissioner frowned at the jungle justice while reacting to the ugly incident.

“The Commissioner of Police frowned at the action of the vigilantes, who instead of taking the suspect to the Police for proper investigation and prosecution, aided the irate mob to burn the suspect allegedly arrested for stealing to death without any recourse to the law.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“CP Abutu Yaro, who described the act as barbaric and inimical to the law governing our dear country, warned Edo State indigenes that the Command under his watch will not allow disgruntled elements in the society to take laws into their hands by killing suspects arrested for alleged crimes in such a dehumanising and unlawful manner.

“He further warned that nobody has the right to treat suspects in such a barbaric manner; and it is wrong for anyone to assume the position of a law enforcement agency.

“That, suspects apprehended in connection with any crime should be immediately handed over to the Police or any law enforcement agency constitutionally saddled with the responsibility of investigating and prosecuting such suspects.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“The Commissioner of Police appealed to the general public to be calm, as the Police Command is already moping up those responsible for this gruesome act for possible prosecution”, the statement read.