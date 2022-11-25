From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, announced yesterday that it has rescued 14 kidnap victims abducted at Ikeran Oke, Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

The Command in a statement issued by its spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the incident took place on Thursday 24th November, 2022 at about 1600hrs along Lagos–Abuja Road, by Ikeran Oke.

“The Command at about 1715hrs of date through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Ibillo Division, received the information that hoodlums who were operating at the aforementioned location under Ibillo Divisional Police Headquarters in Edo State, attacked and kidnapped the passengers of two Costal Buses who were travelling from Benue State to Ilorin, Kwara State for a wedding ceremony but en route through Ibillo town in Edo State.

“Immediately, the DPO mobilized patrol team, the Army personnel, Edo State Security Network personnel and the local hunters to the bush which resulted to rescue of nine (9) victims while unspecified number are still missing.

“Early hours of today, Friday 25th November, 2022, Five (5) other passengers (victims) were rescued inside the bush as the DPO and the security men embarked on aggressive bush combing operations for possible rescue of all the passengers”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed A. Dankwara, has vowed to stop at nothing to see that all the kidnap victims are rescued and be united with their families and loved ones. Consequently, he has given the DPO a marching order to work with the Command’s Tactical teams to ensure that the victims are released unhurt, even as he advised the families and loved ones of the kidnap victims to remain calm.