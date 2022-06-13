From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, has commended the Edo State Security Network (ESN), vigilantes and hunters for providing useful information to the command leading to the arrest, reduction of crime and criminality in the state.

He gave the commendation yesterday during an interactive session with the various local security networks in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

CP Yaro said the synergy with the various local security networks in the state has yielded meaningful results and has been seamless.

“We have operated seamlessly with them in the last few weeks with outstanding results.

“And We believe after this interaction, and dialogue with them, further remarkable breakthroughs will be recorded.

“And on this note, on behalf of the police officers and men of the Edo command, I want to thank the Edo Hunters and the Vigilantes for the remarkable efforts and synergy towards the overall security climate in the state.

” We are going to do more to foster the relationship. So, thank you, hunters, thank you Edo Security Network, (ESN) and thanks to all other invisible stakeholders who have been cooperating with our men in the state”, he said.

Yaro said it is his hope and aspiration that the present cordial relationships continue for the betterment of the citizens of the state.

“We look forward to a better cooperation with the belief that we will be able to have a more enduring peace in the state”, he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .