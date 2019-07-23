Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command yesterday killed two suspected armed robbers during a gun duel at Ekehuan, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The hoodlums were alleged to have engaged the police operatives in a gun duel during a robbery operation in Ekehuan community, near Asoro hill in Benin City. A member of the robbery gang simply known as Junior was said to have escaped.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Danmallam, who confirmed the report, said the robbers were killed in a robbery operation.

He explained that the police operatives responded to a distress call by a Nigerian yesterday morning during the robbery incident.

“Two armed robbers were killed and we recovered their guns and ammunition. There was distress call and the police responded and met them in the act.