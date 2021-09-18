From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A man identified as Moses Adam has been shot dead by an officer of the Edo State Police Command in an attempt to arrest a murder suspect, Ebuka Nwaechie‎, who had been on the police wanted list.

Spokesman of the Command SP Kontongs Bello said in a statement that the officer fired a shot while trying to restrain the fleeing suspect. The shot is said to have accidentally hit an occupant of a moving vehicle identified as Moses Adam, injuring his thigh.

According to the statement, the victim was rushed to the Edo Specialist Hospital where he died, adding that the member of the police team involved in the shooting has been identified and arrested.

The murder suspect, Ebuka Nwaechie, who was said to have killed one Bright Orikose on December 12, 2020, was eventually arrested following a tip-off from members of the public.

‘The Edo State Police Command wish to inform the public that on 17/09/2021 at about 18:00 hours acting on credible information, one Ebuka Nwaechie who was involved in the alleged murder of Bright Orikose on 24/12/2020 was sighted along First East Circular Road by St Joseph Catholic Church, Police operatives from the anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit of the command immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect,’ the police said in a statement.

‘The Command deeply regret to inform the public that in the process of the arrest, a member of the police team fired a shot in a bid to restrain the fleeing suspect which unfortunately hit one of the occupants of a moving vehicle identified as Moses Adam and injured his thigh. The victim was rushed to the Edo Specialist Hospital where he gave up the ghost. The member of the police team involved in the shooting has been identified and arrested.

‘The erring officer will go through an administrative trial that will determine his culpability,’ the statement read.

