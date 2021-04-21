From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded 47-year-old-suspect Ukeh Omorogie for illegal possession of an AK-47 magazine and 53 rounds of live ammunition.

Also lined up were two Beniniose nationals who were allegedly aided by a resident of Benin City, Friday Lucky, in armed‎ robbery and burgling of homes.

‎

The suspects were among 50 suspects lined up by the police for their alleged involvement in various crimes, ranging from cultism, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, said the Command is closing in on criminals with a view to making sure that the state is free of crime.

‘We are giving close mark to crime particularly cultism as possible as we can. One thing we should know is that killing in the name of cultism does not solve our problem. It is when we live together that we live in peace and and as one,’ he said.

He urged residents of the state to cooperate with the police by giving out necessary information related to crime so that the police could take up such case and nip it in the bud.

Speaking on the 26 rescued victims of traffickers, Commissioner Ogbadu said they are women with children that need medical attention, disclosing that the police is in search of the the trafficker, who is now at large.