From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Police Command announced late yesterday evening that its operatives have killed six suspected Kidnappers who engaged them in a gun duel.

Spokesman of the Command, SP Bello Kontongs, in a statement, said the kidnappers were part of a notorious gang terrorizing Benin/Lagos Bypass.

“Operatives of the Edo State Police Command while on investigation activities along Benin/Lagos bypass, neutralized six suspected kidnappers who are believed to be part of a notorious gang terrorizing the ever busy Benin/Lagos expressway and environs today 13/04/2022.

“Luck ran out on the suspected kidnappers while trying to whisk away passengers of an 18 seater bus they intercepted travelling from Lagos to the East.

“The team of operatives, on sighting the suspected kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel. The superior fire power of the team of police operatives injured six of them and were subsequently arrested, taken to the hospital but confirmed dead by the medical practitioner on duty while others fled in different directions with various degrees of bullet injuries, one pump action was recovered from the scene.

“Meanwhile, alll the passengers onboard were rescued unhurt, profiled and asked to continue their journey. Bush combing is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members”, the statement added.