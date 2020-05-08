Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A pastor of a popular church in Benin City, one Otobong Emerson, was among other suspects, paraded by the Edo State Police Command yesterday for defiling siblings of ages 6, 7, 9 and another girl, age 11.

Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Chidi Nwabazor, while parading the suspect, said he had confessed to the offence.

Emerson, 48, while confessing to the crime, said after having carnal knowledge of the miniors several times, he had to confess to his General Overseer for his deeds, stressing that a spirit influenced him to do so.

“After sleeping with them for several times, my conscience started judging me, so I went to confess to my G.O. .

“I don’t know what pushed me. I don’t really know what was wrong with me. I really feel sober for my deed”, he said remorsefully.

In another development, the Command also paraded one Patrick Ayesan, 38, for having carnal knowledge and impregnating his 18 years old daughter.

The suspect made confessional statement to the offence, and thereafter charged to court and was consequently sentenced to ten (10) years imprisonment while his daughter is currently with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

He confessed that he had been sleeping with his daughter since January 2020, adding that he slept with her whenever the urge for sex came.

He disclosed that the mother of the girl is no more with him, hence his daughter.

He said he and his daughter stayed together at Okosa Community, Iguobazuwa, Ovia South-west Local Government Area of the state.

He confessed: ” I only sleep with her when my body moves, and started sleeping with her January this year.

“My wife is no more with me, so myself and my daughter stay together, and I sleep with her when the urge comes.”

The police command also paraded one Joshua Aiworo, 38, and his wife, Blessing Ogieva, 25, for stealing and selling a baby of two months and seven days old to one Felicia Imaguomaruomwan at the rate of N300,000.

The husband and wife confessed that one Joy Samuel , aka Mama Jennifer who based in Italy linked them up with the buyer (Felicia).

They further confessed that the initial agreement with the buyer (Felicia) was that after payment of the above amount, Felicia was going to provide capital to Mrs. Ogieva so that she can start a business of her own.

‎