From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, paraded a 47-year-old suspect, Ukeh Omorogie, for allegedly being in illegal possession of AK 47 magazine and 53-live ammunition.

Also paraded were two Beninois who were allegedly aided by a resident of Benin City, Friday Lucky, in armed robbery and burgling of homes.

‎The suspects were among 50 suspects paraded for their alleged involvement in various crimes, ranging from cultism, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

Parading the suspects, the state Commissioner of Police, Phillip Ogbadu, said the command was closing in on criminals with a view to making sure that the state is free of crime.

“We are giving close marks to crime, particularly cultism, as possible as we can. One thing we should know is that killing in the name of cultism does not solve our problem. It is when we live together that we live in peace and as one,” he said.

He, therefore, urged residents of the state to cooperate with the police by giving out necessary information related to crime, so that the police could take up such cases and nip it in the bud.

Speaking on the 26 rescued victims of traffickers, Ogbadu said they are women with children who need medical attention, hence, they could not be detained, disclosing that the police are in search of the perpetrator of the trafficker, now at large.