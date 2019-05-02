Tony Osauzo, Benin
Edo State police command has paraded a 37-year-old suspected serial killer and cultist, who is believed to have killed 37 persons.
The suspect, Frank Ikhenbor, was alleged to have been arrested with two cut-to-size single-barrel guns while on his way to kill another victim, one Mr. Osasumwen Evbuomwan.
Another cut-to-size double barrel gun was also alleged to have been recovered from his residence.
Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, told newsmen that Frank has killed as many as 38 persons.
But Frank denied the allegations, saying he was ahead of the vigilance group in his area at Sakponba road in Benin City.
“I have not killed anybody. I was arrested while doing vigilante. The guns were given to me by someone who is now abroad.
“I was arrested three days after the guns were given to me,” he said.
Meanwhile, the commissioner has said that the suspect would be charged to court soon.
