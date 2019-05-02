Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State police command has paraded a 37-year-old suspected serial killer and cultist, who is believed to have killed 37 persons.

‎The suspect, Frank Ikhenbor, was alleged to have been arrested with two cut-to-size single-barrel guns while on his way to kill another victim, one Mr. Osasumwen Evbuomwan.

‎Another cut-to-size double barrel gun was also alleged to have been recovered from his residence.

‎Edo State Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Abubakar, told newsmen that Frank has killed as many as 38 persons.

‎But Frank denied the allegations, saying he was ahead of the vigilance group in his area at Sakponba road in Benin City.

‎“I have not killed anybody. I was arrested while doing vigilante. The guns were given to me by someone who is now abroad.

‎“I was arrested three days after the guns were given to me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner has said that the suspect would be charged to court soon.