From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Police Command has reportedly rescued three traditional worshipers who were abducted in the state.

The victims were said to have been abducted on their way to worship at the river along Benin-Abraka road in Orhionmwon local government area.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASP Jennifer U Iwegbu, said operatives at the Ugo division received a complaint that hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers accosted and whisked into the bush three traditional worshippers who had gone to a river along the Benin-Abraka road for prayers.

She said upon receipt of the information, the police immediately mobilised its operatives to the scene in hot pursuit of the hoodlums and possible rescue of the victims.

Iwegbu further stated that the hoodlums sensing the presence of the operatives on their trail were forced to abandon their victims and fled into the bush.

She added that the victims have since been reunited with their families while intense bush combing is still ongoing to neutralize or arrest the hoodlums.

The Command has also arrested one Favour Oyhou, who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Auchi.

“Sequel to the incident of 23/7/2022 at about 1930hrs in Auchi, Edo State where one Paul Handsome, 25 yrs, was reported to have been stabbed to death by his girlfriend, one Favor Oyhou, and went into hiding.

“Consequent upon this dastardly act, the Commissioner of Police, CP Abutu Yaro, immediately ordered the Area Commander and Divisional Police Officer in charge of Auchi to smoke out the fleeing girl unhurt, however, the Command wishes to inform the general public that following credible intelligence gathering by operatives of the Command, the suspect was arrested in Benin on 25/7/2022 at about 2245hrs.

“Discreet investigation has commenced and the suspect is making useful information and will be charged to court soon,” the Command said in a statement.