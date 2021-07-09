From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command, yesterday, announced that its operatives rescued six kidnapped victims along the Benin-Ekpoma Road and arrested two suspected kidnappers in the process.

The Command, in a press statement by its spokesman, Kotongs Bello, said: “On 07/07/2021, at about 1840hrs, operatives of Edo State Police Command, Egba Divisional Headquarters, acting on credible information from members of the public, said that a Toyota Sienna Bus Reg. No. EDO RRU 780 NE driven by Eric Ehiaguna ‘m’ belonging to a Private Transport Company, coming from Ekpoma to Benin City, was intercepted by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers at Igue-Ozevbaru who kidnapped all the occupants in the process and forced them into the forest.

