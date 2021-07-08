From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Police Command yesterday, announced that its operatives rescued six kidnapped victims along the Benin-Ekpoma Road and‎ arrested two suspected kidnappers in the process.

The Command in a press statement by its spokesman, Kotongs Bello, said on “On 07/07/2021 at about 1840HRS, Operatives of Edo State Police Command, Egba Divisional Headquarters acting on credible information from members of the public that a Toyota Sienna Bus Reg. No. EDO RRU 780 NE driven by Eric Ehiaguna ‘m’ belonging to a Private Transport Company, coming from Ekpoma to Benin City, was intercepted by hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers at Igue-Ozevbaru and kidnapped all the occupants in the process and forced them into the forest.

“The un-relenting DPO Egba Division, SP John Emmanuel, swiftly mobilized his patrol teams, safer high way, military and vigilante groups into the bush for immediate bush combing with a view to ensure safe rescue of the kidnapped victims.

“The Police operatives’ team led by the DPO swooped on the kidnappers while leading the victims into the thick forest. The security operatives engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel around Obadan forest. The hoodlums then abandoned all the six (6) kidnapped victims including the driver Eric Ehiaguna “m” and fled in to the bush”.

Besides, the Command said “two of the kidnappers by name Abdulkarim Kazeem “m” aged 40 years and Odoh Chukchekua ‘m’ 40 years were arrested in the process while others escaped with injuries”.

It warned criminal elements in the state to repent or relocate or risk being arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Command, while appealing to law-abiding citizens of the state and the general public “to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation or molestation”, assured that the Police would not relent in its efforts to make the state safe for economic activities.

