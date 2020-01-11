“I want to use this opportunity to clear some issues that I know are bothering you. Today I can saintly say that those few people who left us for APC they are now in political poverty. They are not in hell, they are not in heaven, they are not in PDP, they are not in APC”, he said.

Also speaking at the rally, Chairman of Edo North PDP Leaders’ Forum, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, urged the people of Owan West to eschew bitterness of the past and work together in unity.

“Let us forget about what happened in the past, let us work together so that our children can enjoy what we labour for. We need to forgive ourselves in whatever way we might have offended ourselves because there is a better tomorrow”, he said.

Dokpesi also canvassed that the post of the deputy governor be zoned to Edo North like APC did.

“When Adams Oshiomole came, we said he was one of our sons, we struggled for him but they have always manipulated their way but inspite of that we have always won and we will continue to win. We are working hard to get senators and House of Representative members for the party and we will succeed especially in this election”, he said.

Reacting to Orbih’s attack on the Obaseki’s alleged failure, factional Publicity Secretary of the APC on the side of Governor Obaseki, Mr. Joseph Osagiede, said the PDP chairman has no moral right to criticize the state government because he is a man that can not even win his ward.

“He lacks the moral and political pedigree to even criticize any government because he has always had a very poor outing in the state election for the past eight years. Particularly when as a politician, he has always lost his ward to APC so let him go and face the crisis in his party. PDP is sinking because of his maladministration so let him go and face that and leave the government alone”, Osagiede said.