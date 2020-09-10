Okwe Obi, Abuja

The independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has categorically stated that every eligible voter in the Edo State governorship election must wear a face mask before they would be allowed to partake.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, who spoke in a monitored television programme, yesterday, added voters must undergo thermometer test and maintain social distancing, to cushion the effect of COVID-19.

He said: “Every voter coming to the polling unit must wear a face mask.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group, Abiola Akiyode – Afolabi, solicited the cooperation of INEC and security personnel to quell violence in the exercise.

Afolabi said the “heightened tension, increased mutual fears and suspicions and predilections for violent confrontation and lawlessness, threatening lives and property of ordinary citizens and undermining the chances of having free, fair and credible elections” should be resisted.

She pointed out “that TMG is worried by the increasing spate of allegations and counter allegations being bandied about by the political parties and their candidates as regards the forthcoming elections in both states.”

She recommended, “That dealing with formidable obstacles to the integrity of the electoral process which bedeviled our elections in the past, operational and logistically, there is need for us as stakeholders to redefine our roles as political leaders and CSOs actors in contributing to the improvement to the electoral process.”