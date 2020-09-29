Commissioner of Police in charge of Police Mobile Force (PMF), Mr Mohammed Akeera, has commended the commanders of 79 Police Mobile Force Squadrons who were on ground in Edo State during the just concluded gubernatorial election. He said they exhibited high level of professionalism, neutrality and embraced citizen friendly approach in their duties.

In a chat with Daily Sun in Benin, Akeera said the success of the PMF during the election was due to IGP Mohammed Adamu’s instruction before they arrived Benin “that we must all exhibit professionalism and ensure that the people are protected and feely carry out their civic duty of electing a person of their choice.”

He said they held a conference recently, which was centred on the deployment of the PMF for the elections and general review of the current internal security threats in the country: “This availed the PMF’s leadership the opportunity to further re-strategize on the best approach on mitigating security threats particularly curtailing violence in an election.

“The PMF which has remained at the forefront of tactical operations in the country is central to the operational plans of the force towards successful elections in Nigeria.

“The Edo election came on the heels of the just-concluded PMF Commanders’ Course held at Ende Hill, Nasarawa State. The officers should take charge of the new insight and experiences drawn from the training to positively impact their leadership roles in the election and beyond.

“I am hereby assuring the residents of Edo State that we are also aware of the need for post election peace. I wish to assure Edo residents of the full preparedness of the Nigeria PMF in conjunction with other security agencies to continue protecting them. They should continue with their daily duties. Police will ensure their protection and that of their properties.”