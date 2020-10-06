•Promises to pursue pre-election cases in court

Tony Osauzo, Benin

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, announced his decision not to challenge the outcome of the poll at the State Election Petition Tribunal.

In a statement issued in Benin City, Ize-Iyamu, explained that though there were enough grounds to challenge the election, he decided not to approach the tribunal to avoid further tension in the state.

He, however, said he and his running mate, Mallam Gani Audu, had decided to continue with all pre-election cases in the same way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was pursing their pre-election cases in the state.

“The outcome of these pending cases have direct effect on the election,” he said.

“Consequently, we have decided to continue with our pre-election cases in full exercise of our legal rights, just as our opponents have considered it their prerogative to also continue with their pre-election cases against us,” Ize-Iyamu added.

He urged the people of the state to continue to believe in the electoral process as an important part of the democratic system, as it remained the best method of choosing who leads the people, devoid of violence and avoidable acrimony.