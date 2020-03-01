Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The newly appointed Special Assistant on Entertainment to the Edo State governor, Mr Iselobhor Airemen, has commended governor Mr Godwin Obaseki for his developmental strides in the state.

He gave the commendation while speaking with reporters in Benin City on Saturday.

Miyake said that he had from the onset admired the energy and dedication that Governor Obaseki has been exhibiting in carrying out his duty in the state.

“From the onset, I have always been a great admirer of the ‘talk less and do more’ governor for his giant strides in the area of infrastructural development, human capital development, agriculture, sports and entertainment and this has never happened in the annals of the state,” he said.

He also maintained that this is the first time in a long while that Edo people are having a governor who is a technocrat as well as being committed to leading a positive revolution in all spheres of the people’s lives.

Miyake added that since his assumption of office, the governor ensured that the state capital is back to its lively state as investors are trooping in en masse to invest in the state.

“This is the first time in a very long while that Edo State is coming back to its lively status. Just a few months ago it was the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST).

“Now come 22nd of March we will be hosting the National Sports Festival after that we would be hosting the Super Eagles World Cup qualifiers matches. The people of Edo State are happy to have such a messiah in the person of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“In the area of entertainment, the Edo State resident entertainers are happy as they are not feeling left out in this historic era if you look around the Oba Akenzua II Cultural Center, which is the home of Edo entertainers, you would see its total transformation, this is actually the dividends of good governance,” Miyake said.