To give a face to the Edo people, Edo Pride, a non-partisan platform, was launched on Instagram with the handle @edopride , to celebrate Edo State’s rich cultural heritage, the monarchy, traditional institutions and individuals, who have distinguished and excelled in their various crafts and professions, across the globe.

While identifying the strength in the diversity of the ethnic groups in Edo state, the organisers highlighted that the ethnic groups of Edo state, comprising Edo, Esan, Afemai, Akoko-Edo & non-indigenes who live in Edo state, shall be celebrated, in concert with their slogan , “ Edo Is Edo”.

According to the statement by their Brand Strategist, Drew Uyi, “Edo Pride is open to all Nigerians , especially anyone who has lived, worked, schooled or was born in Edo State.

“It is on record, that anyone, who has lived or schooled in Edo State, maintains an affinity with the state, even after he or she has relocated from Edo State . The reason for this is the cosmopolitan tendencies and openness of the people of the State”.

Continuing, Ogbomoide Uyioghosa, described Edo State as a state of the mind, where tribalism is alien to the cultural and behavioural pattern of the Edo man.

“This initiative was conceived because of the need to inspire the new generation, that the Edo mind is ambitious, results driven, hardworking, focused and honest”.

On future plans for Edo Pride, he said that a People’s Choice award for the Edo Personality Of The Year, will be awarded annually, to deserving awardees.

“The exciting thing is that selection and votes, will be by the people. We are optimistic that this platform will unite the people of the state and open their minds to the rich cultural heritage.

“We appeal to Edo personalities in the diaspora and in Nigeria, to identify with Edo Pride, given the rich cultural history and heritage that Edo State is reputed for globally”, added Edo Uyi.

Already, some notable Edo personalities, who have been unveiled on Edo Pride’s instagram account, have started trending and receiving rave reviews by critical minds, fans and social media buffs.

The likes of top Nollywood screen goddess, Adesuwa Etomi, who is married to popular musician, Banky W, is already on Edo Pride while another creme-de-la-creme actor, Charles Inojie, is also headlining Edo Pride.

Manchester United striker, Odion Ighalo, is also being celebrated on the Edo Pride social media platform.