Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal High Court in Benin, yesterday, adjourned hearing in the suit seeking to stop the APC from adopting the direct mode of primary to nominate the party’s governorship for Edo State to June 17.

The primary has been fixed for June 22.

The presiding judge, Mohammed Umar, restrained himself from hearing the matter following an appeal and application for stay of execution filed by the APC.

The suit was filed by factional Vice Chairman of theparty, Pastor Kenneth Asekomhe and a governorship aspirant, Matthew Iduoriyekemwen.

Counsel to the defendants, Roland Otaru, told the court that it lacked the jurisdiction to have urged the parties to maintain the status quo in its earlier ruling, adding that as a result, they decided head for the Appeal Court.

He said the issue of jurisdiction is like a ‘traffic light’ that should be obeyed and that going ahead will amount to judicial recklessness.

He prayed the court to hands off the matter as it had already been appealed at the higher court and that if the higher court decided otherwise, they had no option than to come back to the High Court.