Edo State Government has promoted over 2,600 teachers across the state, elevating 171 others to directors’ level (Level 17 officers).

While addressing beneficiaries at the presentation of promotion letters, the governor, represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, commended the teachers for their service to the state.

Shaibu said: “In the past, teachers in the state were relegated to the background, but the Obaseki-led state government has shown the world that the issues of welfare, training and learning are important. When this government came on-board, we wanted to check what the issues were and the governor started by meeting with stakeholders and organising workshops to understand what the issues were. The reports were very revealing to the extent that we discovered you cannot tell a teacher to write a competency test when you have not trained them in line with modern trends.

“Governor Obaseki identified training as key for teachers to unleash their potentials. This journey is what everyone is celebrating today by giving them letters. You cannot give what you don’t have. The recent statistics show that in the last three years, Edo State came up between first and third in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams.

“These children are not superhuman but achieved the feat because of the new and improved ways of teaching in Edo State.”