Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Edo State Government will from tomorrow relax the curfew imposed in the state in the wake of violent #EndSARS protest that led to deaths, two jailbreaks, burning of Police Stations and large scale destruction of property.

The curfew will now be from 4pm – 5am for 72hrs and hopefully will gain normalcy after then, subject to state of security.

The State Governor, Mr.godwin Obaseki will make a live broadcast later today where he is expected to give more details.‎