Edo Government has provided life insurance and other special allowances for 4,200 healthcare workers handling coronavirus response in the state, as motivation to fight against the pandemic.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who disclosed this in a broadcast, said the state is making steady progress in containing the infectious disease.

He said Edo has started treating patients in three of the four isolation centres in the three senatorial districts of the state, which have a total capacity of 300 beds and 30 ventilators.

According to him, the state government has acquired additional three PCR machines and trained over 4,200 healthcare workers to man the state’s screening, testing and treatment facilities.

Obaseki said: “Our health workers are crucial if we are to win the fight against COVID-19, therefore, we have emphasised training, equipping and motivation of frontline health workers. To date, we have trained over 4,200 healthcare workers who are now manning our screening, testing and treatment facilities.

“Apart from providing the safety and protection required, we have offered them life insurance and special allowances to continue to motivate them.”