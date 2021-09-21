From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Pupils of Asoro Primary School, Sakponba Road, in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State were on Monday morning overwhelmed by the rampaging flood which took over their school.

The pupils who started coming to school as early as 7.00 am were poptaken aback by the ravaging flood occasioned by an all-night downpour, which made accessing the school premises very difficult.

The older ones were seen carrying the younger ones on their backs across the over flooded compound.

One of the parents, Osarodion Ezekiel, who brought his wards to school regrettably said the problem of flooding in the school has been there for a long time.

“Whenever it rains, I feel for these children, because all these places are always over flooded.

“The government should do something about this school, look at these small children, I pray none of them dies here.

“You know the problem with our government is that, their children don’t attend government schools so whatever happens to children in government school is not their problem.”

Another parent, Mercy Aigbe, whose daughter is in Primary 4, said she knew that there will be problem in the school going by this morning rain.

“My daughter is in Primary

4, when the rain started this morning, I knew there is going to be trouble for the children in the school.

“So, I decided to bring my daughter to school myself.

“The government should please help us,” she pleaded.

Caption: some of the pupils making frantic effort to gain access into the school premises.

