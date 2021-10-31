General Coordinator of Edo Queens Football Club of Benin-City Sabina Sabina Chikere, has said that coach Mathew Wemimo tuitored Edo Queens FC are on the right.

Sabina who is happy with the brilliant performance of the team at the just concluded third edition of the Flying officers Cup, revealed that the entire State is happy with the progress of the team, adding that in no distant time Edo Queens will be the greatest Women Nigeria football club.

“Despite the fact that Edo Queens finished second at the just concluded Flying officers Cup, I’m particularly happy with their performance. We are also very proud of them I feel very unconvinced within me that we are making serious progress. We kept a clean sheet in the competition until the final game against FC Robo which our girls lost by a lone goal. Honestly I’m very proud of this team. I want to say that we are going somewhere. We have creative players that we help us to be better equipped for the forthcoming NWFL new premiership season.”

“This Flying officers Cup competition is good for all NWFL clubs, it has given us a clue of what to expect at the premiership. We have a humble and hard working team and if we continue with this never say no spirit, we will definitely break that long term jinx of ending the season without trophy.”

“Again, you will agree with me that there is a growing acceptance from a great number of players and coaches that the club’s fortunes on the pitch, is ultimately aimed at winning trophies. And from the government angle, we are very determined to ensuring that Edo Queens players do very well in their careers and becoming useful to themselves, their families and their immediate environment. Our joy is to see our players play top-flight football in first class football clubs in Europe. The future is bright for us, we are confident that Edo Queens will grow into becoming the best Women football club in Nigeria. So once again I want to commend my girls for this achievement. We will continue to give our support to ensure the actualization of our goal.”

