The Chief Excutive Officer of Edo Queens Football Club, Mrs. Sabina Amiemenoghena Chikere, has said that the State government is proud and happy with the players and the entire management team of Edo Queens Football Club for their performance in ongoing NWFL premiership.

The amiable Sports administrator stated this in her good will message to the players after their 1- 0 away win over Dream Stars Fc of Lagos in Agege township Stadium last week Wednesday December 16th 2020.

She commended the Rollanson Odeh- led squad for not putting her to shame during the game, adding that the entire State is interested in seeing Edo Queens play at the Champion league.

“I’m so happy with the performance of Edo Queens FC, they started the season very well. In our first home game against Royal Queens of Warri, Edo Queens humbled them 4-1, they went to Lagos and beat Dream Stars at home it is a big boost to the entire management team. It is not easy in Nigeria League for a team to go on away match and win.

I’m very happy with the progress of the Nigeria Women Football League, NWFL and I pray they continue with this spirit of never say no.”

“For my darling team Edo Queens, we won’t rest in our oars, we are committed to making it to the top because our dream is playing in the Champions Laegue.”