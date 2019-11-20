Nigeria Women Premier League side, Edo Queens Football club, will receive the same salary as their male counterparts, Bendel Insurance, ahead of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Women Premier League season.

The announcement was made known by the Deputy Governor of the State, Phillip Shaibu, yesterday, ahead of the team’s rebranding and logo presentation, which comes up today at the the Banquet hall of the Government House, Benin City.

“We believe that there should be no discrimination between the male and female teams,” Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, said.

“Bendel Insurance standard and that of Edo Queens are going to be the same. There will be no gender discrimination among them in terms of welfare, in terms of salary.