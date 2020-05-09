Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

The killing on Friday night of a police Inspector, Felix Egbon, in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, has raised questions.

It was learnt that the police inspector allegedly died from a stray bullet while on patrol.

Sources say the patrol team at Olele junction in Auchi were involved in an altercation allegedly with unknown persons and in the process of the police firing their weapons a stray bullet allegedly hit the inspector who reportedly died on the spot.

However, a spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, in a statement Saturday evening, said Egbon was killed by suspected gunmen who attacked them while they were trying to enforce the federal COVID-19 lockdown.

“On Friday the 8th of May, 2020, at about 9 pm, Inspector Felix Egbon and team were attacked with guns and other dangerous weapons by unknown hoodlums who emerged from the bush at Iyetse Quarters, Auchi, while enforcing the COVID-19 curfew imposed by the Federal Government of Nigeria from 8 pm to 6 am.

“In the process, Inspector Felix Egbon was shot in the neck. He was immediately rushed to General Hospital, Auchi where he gave up the ghost.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police Edo State Command has ordered for a full-scale investigation into the gruesome murder of the police inspector and solicits for the assistance of the sister security agencies, vigilante groups and hunters in the area in arresting the perpetrators.

“He also appeals to the traditional rulers, village heads and youth leaders to assist in providing information that may lead to fishing out those responsible for the dastardly act. He, therefore, warns the perpetrators to submit themselves to the police”, the statement said.