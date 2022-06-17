The Chairman of the Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Alli, has declared that the state is ready for the forthcoming National Athletics Trials billed to take place between June 21 and 23.

Alli, also a former national athlete of high repute on Thursday said the national trials would be staged smoothly by the state.

He noted that the world-class facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium were good enough for any competition on short notice.

The former African long jump champion said; “Edo staged the National Sports Festival in style last year and this year, the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium has hosted many other national events.

“We are indeed proud of what we have at the stadium and it is also a thing of pride to host the top athletes of the country trying to win tickets for big global tournaments.

“Edo is ready and the enabling environment is guaranteed for the athletes to excel in their various disciplines at the trials.”

Only last week, the Athletic Federation of Nigeria confirmed Benin City as host of the National Trials which will be used to pick athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Championship billed for Oregon, USA.

Already six African Champions have been confirmed to be in Benin for the big event.

African Games and African Championship gold medalist, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, is top on the list just as Raymond Ekevwo who won the 100m gold at the African Games in 2019 in Rabat is also confirmed to be in Benin

World and Commonwealth Games medallist and reigning African Games long jump queen, Ese Brume, will also be at the National Trials together with 100m hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan.

