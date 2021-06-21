From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s position that those who would serve in his cabinet should be nominated by the grassroots people is reason for delay in the formation of his cabinet.

His deputy, Philip Shaibu, who disclosed this, however said the process of picking commissioners has started and a state cabinet would be formed in a couple of days.

Shaibu stated this, yesterday, when he spoke with newsmen shortly after the Father’s Day ceremony at St Paul’s Catholic Church, Benin, where he also served as altar boy during the service.

“Very soon, we will get a cabinet, you can see that the process of getting the names has started from the grassroots. This governor will not appoint people from Benin, he prefers that the people should play up the names of those that they feel should run the affairs of the state and when they bring these names, in a couple of days, the cabinet will be formed,” he said.

He said serving as altar boy, reminded him of his days in Barnawa, Kaduna State.

On the significance of Father’s Day celebration, the deputy governor said: “Today reminds us as fathers that we should play our role in the society not only at home but also in our work places.

“As a country, the president is the father of the nation. The 36 state governors are fathers of the 36 states and they should act as fathers to the country and to their states and when that is done, prosperity will abound.

“For chief executives of companies, they should act as fathers in their various establishments; the head of vulcanisers should act as a father, the head of tomato sellers should act as a father to them and when we do that and stop playing negatively at home and in our workplaces, definitely Nigeria will be a better place. We should amplify those things that unite us, make positive statements at all times.

“As a father of the nation, as a father of the state and as a father of a company, we refuse to make statements when we need to make statements, if we refuse to take actions when we need to take actions, just know that you are running the country or organisation, as the case maybe, to a state of instability. For all of us as fathers at home, we should play our roles just like St. Joseph did to protect Mary and little Jesus when he was born.”

In his homily, Edwin Omoregbe, urged the church and particularly women, to appreciate the men who he said are not duly appreciated by the society.