The Edo Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia has said the state is well prepared to deal with all levels of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, noting that the state government is stepping up its response for the worst-case scenario.

The commissioner, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, disclosed that the state has recorded additional two new cases raising the total number of confirmed cases to 11.

He said contact tracing is ongoing for about 234 persons who had different levels of contacts, noting that the situation calls for worry considering the time interval between the cases.

“We have four designated isolation centres in Edo. They include the Central Hospital, Auchi; Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital; University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Stella Obansajo Hospital.

“The state has also provided a holding centre at the Stella Obansajo hospital where suspected cases of coronavirus who are awaiting their results are going to be kept.

“Anybody with symptoms and complains should go straight to Stella Obansajo hospital, doctors and nurses have been trained to attend to such people.”

Menwhile, the hovernment has announced the closure of all markets in the state with effect from midnight Tuesday.

Deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, who announced this while briefing journalists on the updates of the state Coronavirus Committee, explained that the foodstuffs markets will be relocated to the nearest public Primary or Secondary schools

He said government will begin fumigation of the markets beginning from tomorrow during the period of their temporary relocation.