Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State has recorded two new cases of coronavirus and one death.

Commissioner for Health, Patrick Okundia, who spoke to journalists in Benin, yesterday, said the state now has 17 confirmed cases, two deaths, eight active cases, seven discharged persons and 142 suspected cases spread across 14 local government areas (LGAs).

According to him, while Oredo LGA has 59 suspected cases, Esan-West, Egor, and Esan Central have 20, 13 and 15 respectively. Others are Ikpoba-Okha (9), Esan North East (7), Etsako West (5), Ovia North East (7), Owan West (1), Orhionwon (1), Etsako East (1), Uhunmwode (2), Owan East (1), and Ovia South West (1).

He said the 17 confirmed cases were recorded in Oredo, Esan West, Egor, Ovia North East, Ikpoba-Okha and Uhunmwode LGAs, noting that a total of 346 persons with various levels of contacts with confirmed cases have been listed and are being followed-up.

He said the remaining eight active cases are being managed at various isolation centres and were responding well to treatment.

Okundia urged all residents to make themselves available for screening, which is ongoing at different centres across the state, adding that the screening exercise will help government ascertain the pattern of spread to enhance strategies at containing the virus.

“As government intensifies efforts at curtailing the spread of this infectious disease in Edo State, we urge all citizens to abide strictly with government directives on social distancing, use of face mask in the public, regular hand washing with soap and running water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, cough etiquette and compliance with the stay-at-home order,” he said