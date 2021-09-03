From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin City

Edo State government, yesterday, said it has recorded four new deaths of COVID19 in the past 24 hours, 28 new infection cases and no new recoveries or discharge just as it puts the test positivity at 11.2 percent.

Speaking at a press conference held in Benin city at the government house, Case Management lead Edo State Task Force on Covid-19 Response, Dr.Ebomwonyi Osagie, said the Godwin Obaseki-led administration remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of citizens and will explore every option available for the protection of the best interests of Edo people.

He stressed that the government is commencing intensive enforcement of use of Non-Pharmaceutical Interventions (NPIs) to curb the current spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

“These measures include compulsory wearing of facemasks, regular washing of hands under running water and/or use of hand sanitisers, and maintenance of recommended social and physical distancing in public places, among others”, he said.

The briefing was attended by the Edo State Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Mrs. Faith Iyere, Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) representative in Edo State, Dr. Pius Ononigwe and the Permanent Secretary, Edo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa.

