Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said that out of a total of 271,812 kilograms of cannabis seized in 2018, Edo State recorded the highest kg (42,402) drug seizures while Borno State recorded the least with 147.54kg of drugs seized.



The bureau also said in a statement obtained from its website that 9,824 arrests were made in 2018 while 9,122 were male, 702 were female. Also, 1,236 were convicted in 2018 while 1,002 went for counselling.

Similarly, 267,635 kg of exhibits were destroyed while 3,660 hectares of farmland were also destroyed.

Meanwhile, NBS said selected food price watch data for March 2019 reflected that the average price of 1 dozen of agric eggs medium size decreased year-on-year by -12.80 percent and month-on month by -0.96 per cent to N459.80 in March 2019 from N464.26 in February 2019 while the average price of piece of agric eggs medium size (price of one) increased year-on-year by 1.73 per cent and decrease month-on-month by -0.74 per cent to N41.91 in March 2019 from N42.23 in February 2019.

The average price of 1kg of tomato decreased year-on-year by -10.03 per cent and month-on-month by -6.32 per cent to N240.29 in March 2019 from N256.50 in February 2018.

The average price of 1kg of rice (imported high quality sold loose) decreased year-on-year by -0.39 per cent and decreased month-on-month by -0.68 per cent to N361.90 in March 2019 from N364.38 in February 2019.

Similarly, the average price of 1kg of yam tuber decreased year-on-year by -21.07 per cent and month-on month by -2.71 per cent to N200.88 in March 2019 from N206.48 in February 2019.