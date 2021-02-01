The Edo State Government has raised the alarm that the state is facing a more violent strain of the virus in the second wave of the pandemic, urging residents to be cautious and observe all safety and health protocols against the spread of the infectious disease.

The State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, said this during a meeting of the Edo State COVID-19 Taskforce chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The incident manager noted that the state recorded a difference of 907 confirmed cases in the first nine weeks of the second wave when compared with the number of confirmed cases within same time frame in the first wave of the pandemic, which represents over 400 percent increase in confirmed cases.

He said Edo, in the last 72 hours, recorded 73 new confirmed cases, three deaths and 46 recoveries from the coronavirus disease, with 609 active cases.

Obi charged residents with any COVID-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.

Meanwhile, the Edo state government, yesterday, embarked on monitoring of schools across the state to ensure strict compliance with the government’s protocols to guard against the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) as educational institutions in the state resumed for academic activities.

At the various schools visited, the leader of the COVID-19 team and Health Educator for Edo Healthcare Development Agency, Mrs. Irene Uabor, and the risk communication officer for NCDC, Mr. Simon Idoko, interacted with the principals and students, tutoring them on the proper way to wash their hands and wear face mask.