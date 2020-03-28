Tony Osauzo

A second case of Coronavirus infection has been recorded in Edo State. The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie‎, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin City yesterday, did not however give details.

The statement urged all residents, including traders and businesses to support the state government’s efforts to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state by complying with the basic precautionary measures and other guidelines to contain the scourge.

‎The statement listed the basic precautionary measures and hygienic practices to include keeping safe social distance, avoiding large gatherings and close contact with sick persons, regular hand washing with soap and use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, adding that these must be duly adhered to in order for citizens to be safe and healthy.‎