From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Nigerian Red Cross Society, Edo State Branch, yesterday, trained no fewer than 30 journalists on life saving skills in the event of an emergency in the work environment.

The one day Basic First Aids/Safety at Workplace capacity building was organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council for journalists in Benin.

Declaring the training opened, the chairman of the council, Mr Festus Alenkhe said the training became necessary to ensure a safer workplace.

Alenkhe, who is also the chairman of the Edo Red Cross Branch noted that first aids was important to save life as there were many medical emergencies where time was of the essence.

” This training was organised by the council to teach journalists the basic first aids in the event of any emergency as you go about your duties.

“The aim is to see that journalists can at every point in time handle any situation they come across in the course their jobs.

“This training is the first since we came on board in December but it will not be the last as we will organise another one to accommodate others that are not present today,” Alenkhe said.

According to him, if you come across any emergency, leave the job and save life first.

Alenkhe urged participants to take advantage of the training to equipped themselves with First Aids basic skills for any eventuality.

In his remarks, the secretary of the Edo Red Cross Branch, Mr Wilson Ekhomogiazin said the branch was committed to training one percent of Edo population on how to provide basic first aids in an emergency situation.

“One person out of every household has to be trained on first aid skills to respond to emergencies whether at Workplace or at home,” he said.

Journalists who were drawn from the various chapels of the council, were however, taken through practical session of providing a first aid to an Unconscious accident victim during the training.

One of the participant, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, chairman of the Correspondents’chapel, thanked the council chairman and members of the Red Cross for the training