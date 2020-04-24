Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has granted pardon and released 173 inmates from correctional centres in the state, following the Federal Government directive to decongest such centres across the country.

The figure of those released are 48 inmates from Oko centre, 108 from old Benin centre, 12 from Ubiaja and four 4 from Auchi centre.

Besides, the state government also provided relief items to each of the released inmates.

The Comptroller of Corrections Edo State Command, Joseph Usendiah, while addressing inmates of MSCC Benin to flag off the release, said “the best way to appreciate this special favours of the government is to ensure that none of you is found wanting again”.

He advised the freed inmates to be law abiding and put into use all the training and skills acquired while in custody.

To those still in custody, the comptroller advised them thus “pardon comes from God, therefore patience, commitment to learning and reformation should be their watch word”, even as he encouraged them to be hopeful in God.

The released inmates expressed appreciation to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Godwin Obaseki and the Comptroller General of Corrections, Ja’afaru Ahmed, for their release, promising to be good citizens.

‎