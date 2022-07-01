From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The member representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency of Edo State at the House of Representatives, Jude Ise-Idehen, is dead.

Ise-Idehen, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), passed away in the early hours of yesterday, even as the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned his death.

The governor in a statement, described the death as shocking and painful, noting that Ise-Idehen was an illustrious Edo son who worked for the upliftment of his constituents in particular and Edo citizens in general.

“I received the shocking news of the passing of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen with rude shock. It is indeed a painful and great loss for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and the country at large.

“A consummate politician, he was a community mobiliser; firm and considerate in the discharge of his duties. He was compassionate, kind and hardworking.

“For the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency, he was a force to reckon with. He served diligently and promoted projects that enhanced the living standards of his people.

“He will be remembered for his selfless service and commitment to the development of his constituency.

“I commiserate with the Ise-Idehen family, as well as friends of our great son, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss”, Obaseki said.