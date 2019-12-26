Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Member representing, Akoko Edo federal constituency, Edo State, Rt. Hon. Peter Akpatason has urged aggrieved members of All Progressives Congress to embrace peace for the interest of unity and overall development of the local government and the state at large.

The Deputy Majority Leader , House of Representative who made this appeal at thanksgiving service held in Akoko Edo over his victory at the poll said his third term mandate was divine

He thanked the people for breaking the record of third term jinx in the federal constituency and promised to redouble effort at attracting the dividend of democracy to the constituency

Akpatason said besides being convinced that his third term mandate has divine endorsement he did not at any time entertained fear throughout the electioneering period and struggle because he had the support and backing of the people

“We should be united. Let us come together for the good of Akoko Edo, lets work together for progress and development. Those energy God has given to us we can deploy them for more positively where we can work together and when we are united

. The mandate I have today is the Akoko Edo federal constituency it is for all of us. So, we must work together and put this party differences aside when it comes to development so that in times to come our children will not question our inability to work together for the development of Akoko Edo

“This third term is meant to unify Akoko Edo people, it could not have been possible for every body to vote for one person, it is not possible in this world but it will be better for us to always see how we can work with greater understanding so that we don’t have the tension and crisis that charaterised this struggle”

“Please le me beg us let us be magnanimous in victory. Yes, we have suffered pains, nothing good comes easy. I think we will value this particular third term than the previous ones, it is an opportunity to do greater things for Akoko Edo people”

The federal lawmaker said in consultation with stakeholders from the constituency he has slated an Akoko Summit to be held in first quarter of 2020 with the aim of coming up with a long term template of development plan for the constituency

He equally promised to redesigned his yearly empowerment program to training students, graduates, house wives and under employed on Network marketing programs