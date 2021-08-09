From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The newly appointed Coordinator of the Edo State Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Benin City, Dr Georgina Eromosele, has enjoined residents of the state to support the efforts of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence.

The coordinator said such support must be by way of prompt reporting of all incidents of sexual and gender-based violence as soon as they occur to law enforcement agencies.

Dr Eromosele, who spoke to reporters while assuming duties at the Centre named after the late teenage victim of rape, Vivian Ugu, explained after prompt report incidents of sexual and‎ gender violence, parents, guardians or relatives can get victims to avail themselves of medical and sundry services at the Centre.

She assured residents of prompt response at the centre, disclosing that the state government has adequately equipped it to cater for the needs of survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

She further explained that a plan was underway for ‘a 24/7 telephone helpline at the Centre to the public for prompt, secure and unhindered reporting of sexual assault and gender-based violence. And every help we render to victims is completely free of charge from start to finish.’

Re-echoing Governor Obaseki’s rationale for setting up the centre, when he launched the Edo State Sex Offenders’ Register, last year, Dr Eremosele charged prosecutors to prioritise all cases of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in the state.

She stressed that Governor Obaseki and his wife, Betsy, are very passionate about addressing the rising incidence of sexual violence in the state hence the Register ‘to name and shame rapists and those who commit other gender-based crimes.’

She confirmed that the Edo State Government would be establishing branches of the Centre in all the local government areas of the state ‘to accentuate the seriousness of this government about this consequential issue, especially rape and defilement.’

The Vivian Centre is one of a kind in the country and is well-positioned ‘to serve as a safe environment where survivors are given all the required care and support they need including medical examination, screening and preventive treatment for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other sexually transmitted infections.

‘The collection of forensic evidence, as well as the screening for drugs where the use of stupefying substances is suspected, are also part of the centre’s tasks,’ Dr Eromosele said.

Before her appointment, Dr Eromosele had served as Head of the District Hospital, Ekiadolor and was Secretary General, Association of Resident Doctors, Edo State Health Management Board‎.

